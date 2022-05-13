What Would Happen if a Snake Got Loose at Disney? Wanna See?

The mystical "happiest place on Earth", some say it can be found in Florida or California or a couple of other places around the world in the form of a Disney Theme Park. From what people tell me the parks provide a great escape from the normal day to day routine.

I can't speak for the Disney properties in California or the ones that are scattered around the rest of the world but I do know a little bit about the Disney properties in central Florida. I first went to Disney World in the late 1970s. There was only a Magic Kingdom back then.

Since then my family has gone back to Disney on multiple occasions. We've stayed in the cabins of Fort Wilderness, we've lived in luxury at the Grand Floridian, we've basked by the pool at the Beach Club too and at every one of those locations, I have noticed one thing.

Snakes.

If you go to Disney World in Florida you will see a snake and I don't mean a reptile from Animal Kingdom, I am speaking of a born and raised in Florida wild snake. Most of the snakes that I have seen, and I have seen several are the beneficial kind. The kind that eats bugs and rodents, sorry Mickey, and generally keep the place free of pests.

And while the "cast members" at Disney I'm sure appreciate the help, they certainly don't want snakes slithering through the park and "interrupting the guests who are attempting to spend money".

So, have you ever thought about what snake wrangling at Disney would look like? Tik Tok User and I am guessing, frequent Disney traveller @disney_with_bren managed to snag some video of a snake ectomy at the happy place.

Okay, a couple of things here. The Disney cast member is doing an excellent job of snake wrangling, in my opinion. She is moving the snake without hurting the snake. The guy screaming isn't helping anything but she is maintaining calm.

I am also wondering why the guy didn't jump in and take over. He was at least wearing long pants while the female cast member had on a skirt. Maybe I am paranoid that the snake would have seen the bare leg and decided to strike. I guess snakes think differently than I do.

I am really surprised that we don't see more videos of snakes at Disney, especially in Florida. The place was built on a swamp and there is still plenty of swampland around for the creatures to live too.

I am glad the snake wasn't hurt and none of the guests was injured either but I bet you'll think twice after having watched this when you feel something brush up against your leg on Space Mountain won't you?

