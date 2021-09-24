Where Did Lafayette TV Broadcaster Tracy Wirtz Disappear To?

One of my favorite television broadcaster has accepted a new position with a known communications company, Cox Communications.

According to officials at Cox, Wirtz has been hired as their Public Affairs Manager for the south Louisiana area.

Wirtz has been in radio and television broadcasting for more than three decades, and she left her broadcasting job at KLFY TV 10 to accept the position at Cox Communications.

Wirtz will oversee several area of influence involving Cox including the following:

Community relations

Media relations

Employee engagement

Charitable giving opportunities

Wirtz had the following to say about her new position with Cox,

I'm excited about joining a company that supports its employees and works toward a better community for everyone. The Cox team is truly dedicated to creating a great environment for the people who work there so they can stay centered on the customer.

Wirtz is a graduate of UL Lafayette who is married to her high school sweetheart. She has created heart-felt content for broadcasting including a series that focused on the accomplishments of women along with the achievements of the Louisiana National Guard.

Tracy says the one thing that is very different is, "It's been very interesting to be the one answering the questions instead of the other way around. "

When I asked her about the timing of her decision,

Why now? This is when opportunity presented itself, after all the years of broadcasting, it was time for a new challenge. I grew as much as possible in broadcasting, and it was time for something different. Cox is also centered on philanthropy, and I am so excited to be a part of those grans and sponsorships.

She has served her community for years from the broadcasting realm doing the morning show at KSIG in Crowley before moving to the morning show on KATC-TV3. In October of 2018, Wirtz accepted a job with the news team at KLFY-TV 10 to anchor Meet Your Neighbor at noon during the week, and she also anchored the 5 p.m. newscast during the week.

Ten Tips To Reach Your Goals

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Louisiana: Something Great to Talk About

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now