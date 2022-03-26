Trailer Released for Reese Witherspoon Movie Filmed in Louisiana

A blockbuster movie made in Louisiana is set to hit theaters this summer. It's the Reese Witherspoon-produced movie, "Where the Crawdads Sing."

The first trailer for the movie was released this week.

This is the story about a woman who raised herself in the swamps of the south. She becomes a suspect in the killing of a man she once dated. The movie is based on the Delia Owens's novel Where the Crawdads Sing. The story in the book takes place in a North Carolina swampy area. This story is set in the 1960's and it follows Kya who was abandoned by her parents in the wetlands and she has to fend for herself. She lives in a shack on the water.

Daisy Edgar-Jones who was in the hit Normal People stars as Kya.

Movie Locations for Where the Crawdads Sing

Conde Naste Traveler reports the Bayou State also provided several other locations used in this movie. Most of the filming took place around New Orleans. Louisiana is a much more film friendly state that North Carolina and our state was selected to be the home for this movie. Of course, we have all the swamps you would need.

Houma was also used for some of the fishing village scenes in the film. Houma is about 50 miles southwest of New Orleans. Some of the cafe scenes were filmed in Marrero, just south of New Orleans.

Most of the swamp scenes were filmed along the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain which has miles and miles of wetlands and a wildlife refuge.

When Was the Movie Filmed and When Will It Be Released?

Filming took about 4 months. It happened from April to July 2021. But there were several delays because of weather problems in south Louisiana. You will be able to catch the movie in theaters this summer. It is set for a July release.

