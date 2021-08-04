Which Parishes In Louisiana Have The Highest Covid Cases?

With the covid numbers rising in Louisiana I started to wonder what the numbers were in each parish. After several hours of looking at data, I realized that if I was looking for these numbers then someone else is probably looking too.

So here are the top 10 parishes for covid cases.

Jefferson -51,196

East Baton Rouge - 38,201

Orleans - 34,325

Caddo - 28,207

St. Tammany - 26,320

Lafayette - 24,957

Ouachita - 19,129

Calcasieu - 17,476

Bossier - 13,422

Livingston - 12,845

*Please note these are confirmed case numbers. The number of total case numbers in each parish may be higher than the numbers you will see here.

This data is taken from the Louisiana Department of Health's dashboard. The dashboard is updated every weekday at noon, so these numbers were last updated on 8/3/21 at noon.

Now that we have covered the top 10 parishes, here are the rest of the 64 parishes in Louisiana.

Ascension - 12,327

Tangipahoa - 12,047

Rapides - 10,651

Terrebonne - 10,097

Lafourche - 9,111

St. Landry - 9,098

Iberia - 8,065

Acadia - 6,777

Vermilion - 6,314

St. Charles - 5,924

St. Martin - 5,717

St. Mary - 4,644

St. John the Baptist - 4,283

St. Bernard - 4,188

Washington - 4,119

Evangeline - 4,089

Avoyelles - 4,072

Webster - 3,953

Iberville - 3,815

Lincoln - 3,732

East Feliciana - 3,638

Natchitoches - 3,237

Franklin - 3,158

Allen - 3,085

Morehouse - 2,834

Jefferson Davis - 2,812

West Baton Rouge - 2,724

De Soto - 2,716

Sabine - 2,622

Vernon - 2,612

Beauregard - 2,587

Union - 2,366

Pointe Coupee - 2,292

Richland - 2,248

Plaquemines - 2,174

St. James - 2,013

Concordia - 1,915

Assumption - 1,909

Grant - 1,722

Madison - 1,651

Jackson - 1,638

Bienville - 1,558

Claiborne - 1,416

West Feliciana - 1,303

West Carroll - 1,219

La Salle - 1,170

Catahoula - 1,001

East Carroll - 947

Caldwell - 836

St. Helena - 836

Red River - 823

Cameron - 556

Tensas - 341

