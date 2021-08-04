Which Parishes In Louisiana Have The Highest Covid Cases?
With the covid numbers rising in Louisiana I started to wonder what the numbers were in each parish. After several hours of looking at data, I realized that if I was looking for these numbers then someone else is probably looking too.
So here are the top 10 parishes for covid cases.
Jefferson -51,196
East Baton Rouge - 38,201
Orleans - 34,325
Caddo - 28,207
St. Tammany - 26,320
Lafayette - 24,957
Ouachita - 19,129
Calcasieu - 17,476
Bossier - 13,422
Livingston - 12,845
*Please note these are confirmed case numbers. The number of total case numbers in each parish may be higher than the numbers you will see here.
This data is taken from the Louisiana Department of Health's dashboard. The dashboard is updated every weekday at noon, so these numbers were last updated on 8/3/21 at noon.
Now that we have covered the top 10 parishes, here are the rest of the 64 parishes in Louisiana.
Ascension - 12,327
Tangipahoa - 12,047
Rapides - 10,651
Terrebonne - 10,097
Lafourche - 9,111
St. Landry - 9,098
Iberia - 8,065
Acadia - 6,777
Vermilion - 6,314
St. Charles - 5,924
St. Martin - 5,717
St. Mary - 4,644
St. John the Baptist - 4,283
St. Bernard - 4,188
Washington - 4,119
Evangeline - 4,089
Avoyelles - 4,072
Webster - 3,953
Iberville - 3,815
Lincoln - 3,732
East Feliciana - 3,638
Natchitoches - 3,237
Franklin - 3,158
Allen - 3,085
Morehouse - 2,834
Jefferson Davis - 2,812
West Baton Rouge - 2,724
De Soto - 2,716
Sabine - 2,622
Vernon - 2,612
Beauregard - 2,587
Union - 2,366
Pointe Coupee - 2,292
Richland - 2,248
Plaquemines - 2,174
St. James - 2,013
Concordia - 1,915
Assumption - 1,909
Grant - 1,722
Madison - 1,651
Jackson - 1,638
Bienville - 1,558
Claiborne - 1,416
West Feliciana - 1,303
West Carroll - 1,219
La Salle - 1,170
Catahoula - 1,001
East Carroll - 947
Caldwell - 836
St. Helena - 836
Red River - 823
Cameron - 556
Tensas - 341