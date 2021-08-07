Which Parishes in Louisiana Have the Highest Vaccination Numbers?
Earlier in the week, I shared the numbers of covid cases in each Louisiana parish. This got me thinking what are the vaccination rates for each parish in Louisiana?
So here are the top 10 parishes in Louisiana by vaccination rates:
** All data was taken from the Louisiana Department of Health's covid-19 dashboard. The vaccination dashboard is updated on Monday and Thursdays at noon. This data was last updated on 8/5/21 at noon.
Orleans- 52.23%
West Feliciana- 51.38%
Jefferson- 48.30%
East Feliciana- 44.04%
St. Charles- 42.23%
St. Tammany- 42.23%
St. John the Baptist- 41.90%
Pointe Coupee- 41.14%
East Baton Rouge- 41.08%
Plaquemines- 39.18%
Here are the rest of the vaccinations rates by parishes in Louisiana:
West Baton Rouge- 38.84%
St. James- 38.35%
Ascension- 36.97%
Iberville- 36.36%
Lafayette- 35.30%
Jackson- 34.10%
St. Bernard- 33.85%
St. Landry- 33.32%
Lafourche- 33.31%
Caddo- 32.82%
St. Helena- 32.76%
Rapides- 32.57%
Union- 32.11%
Tensas- 31.76%
Ouachita- 31.61%
Assumption- 31.36%
Lincoln- 31.02%
Richland- 30.99%
Tangipahoa- 30.77%
Bossier- 30.76%
Winn- 30.76%
St. Mary- 30.66%
Washington- 30.58%
Morehouse- 30.57%
Evangeline- 30.33%
Webster- 30.25%
Natchitoches- 30.22%
Iberia- 30.17%
St. Martin- 30.17%
Terrebonne- 30.07%
Claiborne- 29.76v
East Carroll- 29.69%
Avoyelles- 29.65%
West Carroll- 29.27%
Bienville- 29.02%
Calcasieu- 28.99%
Madison- 28.74%
De Soto- 28.41%
Livingston- 27.57%
Franklin- 27.09%
Caldwell- 26.83%
Jefferson Davis- 26.80%
Vermilion- 26.54%
La Salle- 25.79%
Concordia- 25.73%
Acadia- 24.66%
Sabine- 24.48%
Red River- 24.05%
Cameron- 23.86%
Catahoula- 23.85%
Beauregard- 22.68%
Grant- 21.85%
Vernon- 20.37%
Allen- 19.70%