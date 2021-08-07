Which Parishes in Louisiana Have the Highest Vaccination Numbers?

Earlier in the week, I shared the numbers of covid cases in each Louisiana parish. This got me thinking what are the vaccination rates for each parish in Louisiana?

So here are the top 10 parishes in Louisiana by vaccination rates:

** All data was taken from the Louisiana Department of Health's covid-19 dashboard. The vaccination dashboard is updated on Monday and Thursdays at noon. This data was last updated on 8/5/21 at noon.

Orleans- 52.23%

Orleans Parish/ Google Maps

West Feliciana- 51.38%

West Feliciana Parish/ Google Maps

Jefferson- 48.30%

Jefferson Parish/ Google Maps

East Feliciana- 44.04%

East Feliciana Parish/ Google Maps

St. Charles- 42.23%

St. Charles Parish/ Google Maps

St. Tammany- 42.23%

St. Tammany Parish/ Google Maps

St. John the Baptist- 41.90%

St. John the Baptist Parish/ Google Maps

Pointe Coupee- 41.14%

Pointe Coupee Parish/ Google Maps

East Baton Rouge- 41.08%

East Baton Rouge Parish/ Google Maps

Plaquemines- 39.18%

Plaquemines Parish/ Google Maps

Here are the rest of the vaccinations rates by parishes in Louisiana:

West Baton Rouge- 38.84%

St. James- 38.35%

Ascension- 36.97%

Iberville- 36.36%

Lafayette- 35.30%

Jackson- 34.10%

St. Bernard- 33.85%

St. Landry- 33.32%

Lafourche- 33.31%

Caddo- 32.82%

St. Helena- 32.76%

Rapides- 32.57%

Union- 32.11%

Tensas- 31.76%

Ouachita- 31.61%

Assumption- 31.36%

Lincoln- 31.02%

Richland- 30.99%

Tangipahoa- 30.77%

Bossier- 30.76%

Winn- 30.76%

St. Mary- 30.66%

Washington- 30.58%

Morehouse- 30.57%

Evangeline- 30.33%

Webster- 30.25%

Natchitoches- 30.22%

Iberia- 30.17%

St. Martin- 30.17%

Terrebonne- 30.07%

Claiborne- 29.76v

East Carroll- 29.69%

Avoyelles- 29.65%

West Carroll- 29.27%

Bienville- 29.02%

Calcasieu- 28.99%

Madison- 28.74%

De Soto- 28.41%

Livingston- 27.57%

Franklin- 27.09%

Caldwell- 26.83%

Jefferson Davis- 26.80%

Vermilion- 26.54%

La Salle- 25.79%

Concordia- 25.73%

Acadia- 24.66%

Sabine- 24.48%

Red River- 24.05%

Cameron- 23.86%

Catahoula- 23.85%

Beauregard- 22.68%

Grant- 21.85%

Vernon- 20.37%

Allen- 19.70%

