An Arkansas father’s legal battle has overtake timelines in Louisiana and beyond, with thousands calling for his release after he killed a man accused of abducting and raping his teenage daughter. Aaron Spencer, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the October 2024 shooting of 67-year-old Michael Fosler, a man Spencer says was a sexual predator who had targeted his child.

The case has sparked outrage on social media and inspired petitions, videos, and public statements from supporters who believe Spencer acted to protect his daughter and should not face prison time.

A Mother’s Emotional Words

Heather Spencer, Aaron’s wife, shared a lengthy post on Facebook, detailing the months leading up to the shooting. She says their daughter, then 13, was groomed and assaulted by Fosler, who was released on low bond despite pending felony charges and a no-contact order.

On the night of October 8, 2024, the couple awoke to find their daughter missing. Aaron eventually spotted Fosler with their child and confronted him. A struggle ensued, ending with Fosler’s death and their daughter’s rescue.

Public Outrage and the Legal Road Ahead

A Change.org petition in support of Spencer has already gathered more than 195,000 signatures, with many arguing that his actions were an act of self-defense and a father’s duty to protect his child.

Social media posts from Louisiana residents show strong solidarity, with some calling for him to be honored rather than prosecuted.

Spencer’s next court date is scheduled for December 17, 2025.

In the meantime, his legal team is seeking information from anyone who may have had contact with Fosler, believing there could be other victims.

