Who Was Arrested Over the Weekend in St. Landry Parish?

Accused criminals and lawbreakers from across the parish, Acadiana, and even the country showed up on the Arrest Report issued over the weekend by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

23 names, as a matter of fact, are listed. As usual, Opelousas has a significant presence on the report. But, people from Mississippi and even Maryland are listed below as well.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Badge, Facebook photo

Robert L. Arrington, age 20, 396 Pleasant Grove Altair, Laurel, MS 39443, Speeding, reckless operation of a vehicle, flight from an officer. Arrested by Grand Coteau Police Department.

Logan Kalup Brown, age 28, 4743 Prairie Ronde Highway, Opelousas, LA 70570, Telephone communications – Improper language/harassment, violation of bond conditions, bench warrant x3. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jared Micah Payne, age 19, 1631 George Drive, Opelousas, LA 70570, Aggravated battery. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Derek Joseph Dupre, age 31, 217 Alexander Avenue, Port Barre, LA 70577, DWI (1st offense), expired motor vehicle inspection, display of plates (license plate lamp). Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

KPEL Photo

Jimmy R. Crabtree, age 59, 2341 Perchville Road, Eunice, LA 70535, Stalking, disarming of a police officer, aggravated assault. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Laura Russell Bass, age 44, 609 N. 13th Street, Oakdale, LA 71463, Speeding in reduced speed zone, driving on DWI suspension, switched license plate. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Jamarcus Jamaal Hardy, age 18, 107 Dejean Street, Port Barre, LA 70577, Attempted second degree murder, stop signs/yield signs (4 counts), aggravated flight from an officer, careless operation, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, turning movements/required signals (8 counts), establishing of speed zone. Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

Handcuffs, iStock

Kaitlyn Gaige Darbonne, age 19, 311 S. 5th Street, Apt. A, Eunice, LA 70535, Obstruction of justice. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Shelli Sauro, age 40, 230 Jenkins Road, Lot 51, Duson, LA 70529, Possession of Schedule II CDS, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Travis Devon Smith, age 27, 100 Crestview Loop, Apt. 107, Basile, LA 70607, Criminal damage to property, attempted home invasion. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Jeremiah Jonah Noel, age 22, 1006 W. Vine Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Terrorizing, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, firearm-free zone, carrying of firearm by convicted felon (ADDITIONAL CHARGES). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Harold Joseph Stansbury, Jr., age 35, 737 Koch Road, Arnaudville, LA 70512, Violation of protective orders (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sydni Myers, age 27, 8148 N. I49 Service Road, Opelousas, LA 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Fontenot, age 52, 178 Nichole Lane, Opelousas, LA 70570, Criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace/language, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple assault, resisting an officer. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Shawn Jester, age 50, 411 Liberty Road, Federalsburg, MD 21632, Probation/Parole violation, bench warrant. Arrested by United States Customs.

Kenneth Ray Guillory, age 44, 1621 W. Vine Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Handcuffs, iStock

Donte Richard, age 20, 1202 Frilot Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Simple battery, simple criminal damage to property. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Jedediah Lee Carpenter, age 33, 185 Polly Lane, Leonville, LA 70551, Domestic abuse battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ronnie Jude Touchet, age 40, 1101 Canvasback Street, Lake Charles, LA 70615, Hold for US Marshal’s Office. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Ladarrious Pate, age 19, 10056 Lawler Highway, Opelousas, LA 70570, Hold for Pineville Police Department. Arrested by Washington Police Department.

Tatayna Spradley, age 19, 420 Forest Street, Pineville, LA 71360, Hold for Pineville Police Department. Arrested by Washington Police Department.

Kenneth Guillory, Jr., age 23, 1621 W. Vine Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Pierce Matthew Pitre, age 28, 2 Heather Row, Lafayette, LA 70507, Theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Message from Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: "All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law!"

