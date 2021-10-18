Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Homecoming Game Kickoff Time Set For October 30th

According to reports, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns homecoming contest against Texas State will be an 11 a.m. kickoff. The game will be airing on ESPNU for those not in attendance at Cajun Field.

Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images

See the report on the kickoff time announcement from @JFitzTV of KATC-TV3 below.

The report was confirmed with the below announcement from @RaginCajunsFB on Twitter.

While the early kickoff time gives many across the nation a chance to tune into the Cajuns on the eve of Halloween via ESPNU, folks in Acadiana will have to arrive to Cajun Field very early if they plan on doing any tailgating.

With Fall weather arriving in Acadiana, this daytime Homecoming game really should be an enjoyable experience for all in attendance. I am certain that Cajuns fans will show up in droves to support the (5-1) football team who is red-hot off of a home-win against App State.

Day or night, rain or shine, the Cajuns will be ready to play.

Of course, you can tune into the broadcast of all Ragin' Cajuns football games by downloading the HOT 107.9 app.

Get our free mobile app