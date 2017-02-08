Why Do Cajuns Unnecessarily Add an “S” To These Words?

If you know me, you are well aware that I just love being from this unique place we call Louisiana. More specifically, I love the Cajun lifestyle and the way we do things down here.

One of the most interesting things to people who aren't from here is the way we talk. (Shoot, it's interesting to us too.)

From time to time I notice how some of us just butcher words or our dialect kicks in and we just really make a word our own. And then there are times when to add to words -- like the always popular superfluous "S"!

Yes, us Cajuns love adding the unnecessary "S" to words for some reasons. I asked around and here's a list of just some of the words that we add an "S" to but it really doesn't belong.

Walmarts or Walmarks

Grahams - as in "Grahams Central Station"

St. Martinsville

Tsunamis

Foots

Shrimps

J.C. Penneys

Checkings Account

Somewheres

Credits

Mices

Grasses - "Go cut my grasses beb"

Zeas

Mines

Deers

Ross's Dress For Less

Hairs

Cereals

Okras

Popcorns

La Fondas

Viagras - Hey now Maw Maw!

Fences

Laps - "Come sit on my laps"

Pantses

St. Judes

Barnes & Nobles

Happy New Years

Got a word to add to the list? Email me: jude@973thedawg.com and I'll add it to the list.