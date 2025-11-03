LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Every first Sunday in November we "Fall Back" as the time hops back an hour. Sure, the extra hour of sleep is great, but did you know this time change actually comes with a bunch of potentially dangerous problems?

Time Change Unsplash Via Thomas Bormans loading...

Why Time Change Can Be Dangerous

When Louisiana “falls back” for the end of Daylight Saving Time, it’s not just about gaining an extra hour of sleep. The shift to darker evenings brings real risks, from more car accidents to disrupted sleep and even mood changes.

Here’s why experts say the days after the time change can be some of the most dangerous of the year.

1. More Driving In The Dark

When the clocks fall back, it gets darker much earlier in the evening. People suddenly find themselves driving home from work or school in low light.

This unfortunately leads to more traffic accidents and pedestrian fatalities, especially in the first week after the change as people are still adjusting to the change.

Visibility drops, drivers are less alert in dim light, and pedestrians are harder to see.

Driving At Night alex varela loading...

2. Sleep Pattern Disruption

Even though we technically “gain” an hour, our bodies don’t adjust right away. This small change can disrupt your circadian rhythm (your internal body clock), leading to increased fatigue, reduced concentration, and slower reaction times that can make everyday tasks, especially driving, more dangerous.

3. Pedestrian Danger Increases

Pedestrian danger and crashes tend to spike after clocks fall back. Although our clocks change, our normal scheduled don't. More people are out walking during dusk or darkness, and drivers aren’t yet used to the early nightfall.

4. Mental Health Effects

The early sunset means less exposure to natural sunlight. That can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or worsen depression and anxiety for some people. Shorter daylight hours can also make people feel sluggish and less motivated.

Unsplash Via Nik Shuliahin Unsplash Via Nik Shuliahin loading...

5. Disrupted Routines

Everything from your sleep schedule to eating habits and exercise routines can be thrown off. Even pets can get restless or confused by the sudden time change.

You can read more at harvard.edu.