It's that time of year again when we are going to be setting our clocks back one hour Saturday night.

It is time for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Most of our clocks are digital, but if you're like me, you probably still have some analog clocks that will have to be moved back one hour.

It's what the public usually calls, "Fall Back" as a way to remember when do we change clocks and do we go back or forward.

So, officially this year, the beginning of Daylight Saving Time began at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14.

Officially this year, Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m.. this Sunday, November 7.

In our house, we have always called it "Fall Back" because in the Fall is when we end up moving the clocks back one hour. So, obviously, in our home, we say, "Spring Forward" when it's time to advance the clock one hour. We find it an easy way to remember whether the clocks are going back or moving forward.

Do you Daylight Saving Time? Do you like when Daylight Saving Time ends? There has been an ongoing debate about whether or not we should just pick one time and stay with it. It used to be thought that taking these measures would save energy, but scientists have proved it doesn't work. People have suggested that Congress needs to just do away with the time change twice a year. What would you want?

The other issue that is constantly debated is, do you say, "Daylight Savings Time" or "Daylight Saving Time"? For years, when I was younger, I always said "Daylight Savings Time" as that's how I had always heard everyone say it. I read an article at some point that said the real title, and the true way to say it is "Daylight Saving Time". Which way should it be?

