Daylight Savings Time: When Do We Gain An Extra Hour?

We are at that time of the year when clocks are set to roll back and we will gain an extra hour of sleep.

Clocks are set to roll back on Sunday, November 7 at 2 a.m.

But why do we do this? And can we stop it?

Well, 19 states have attempted to put an end to this practice of time change but only Hawaii and Arizona have been successful in actually changing it. However, there is a lot of momentum building with pending legislation on both the federal and state levels.

So why do we have Daylight Savings Time?

The whole idea was really Benjamin Franklin’s genius plan. He first introduced the seasonal time change in 1784, but no changes were made at that time. It wasn’t until 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson put a federal law on the books regarding Daylight Savings Time.

What states follow Daylight Savings Time and which don't?

The two states that do not follow DST are Arizona and Hawaii. The territories of American Samoa, Guam, The Northern Mariana Island, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the states that have attempted to do away with DST are:

Florida

California

Arkansas

Delaware

Maine

Oregon

Tennessee

Washington

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Ohio

South Carolina

Utah

Wyoming

Alabama

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

While most American’s don’t even think about the time change since our phones and devices do all the hard work for us, it still seems that many consider this outdated and unnecessary. However, for now, it seems as though we will once again be ‘falling back’ come November 7.



Things I Love About Fall in Acadiana

Best Places to See Beautiful Fall Foliage in Louisiana