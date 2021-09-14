Wife of Fallen Marine Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Almost a month ago on August 26, 2021, 13 US Service members were killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.

Among the 13 that were killed was Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20 of Jackson. He was a proud Marine who excelled at his job and had great pride in what he was sent overseas to do. One Marine had this to say about Rylee, “He handled all of the madness better than any of us. He helped so many people.”

Rylee came home last Friday but not in the way that everyone wanted. His body was returned to his family just in time for his wife to have their baby.

Yesterday, Levi Rylee Rose McCollum was born at Camp Pendleton in California. The beautiful baby girl weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

Jiennah Crayton, McCollum's wife posted on social media “Welcome to the world my sweet baby I love you with my whole heart.”

While nothing will ever be able to bring Rylee back to his family, I sure hope that baby Levi brings lots of joy and happiness to them.

Several people took to Social Media to express gratitude for Rylee's sacrifice and warm wishes to the new momma.

