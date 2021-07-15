Will Masks Be Required in Louisiana Schools?

Louisiana will have no statewide mask mandates as we prepare to get the schools back open for the 2021-2022 school year. Louisiana Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley tells KEEL News:

Those will be local school decisions for the upcoming school year. We have worked with the Louisiana Department of Health to put guidelines in place.

The Education Department has released those guidelines so parents can review the plan and be ready for the new school year. Click here to see the plan.

Schools will continue to have policies in place addressing social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing of schools. The CDC also encourages masks in schools, but that will NOT be mandatory.

Dr. Brumley says he is very concerned about the spike in cases that we are seeing in Louisiana and the rest of the country. He is keeping a close eye on the numbers and will continue to do that as we get closer to the beginning of the school year.

School systems will also encourage all students to return to in-person learning next month, but the plan for virtual learning is also a local decision. As we wrapped up the spring semester, more than 70% of Louisiana students were back to in-person learning. Dr. Brumley hopes we get close to 100% this fall.

Brumley also says school buses will be back to 100% capacity for the coming school year.

When do area schools reopen? Click here to see the schedule.

