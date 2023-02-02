OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Schools Superintendent Patrick Jenkins announced at a Thursday night school board meeting that he will not be seeking to renew his contract later this year.

The announcement, which came as a surprise to St. Landry Parish residents, comes after serving as superintendent for the last six years.

“The time has come for me to move on personally and professionally," Jenkins said in a release to the media. "Today, I am announcing that I will not seek to renew my contract.”

Jenkins' time in office will officially come to a close on June 30, but he will remain in office until then as the St. Landry Parish School Board begins its search for a new superintendent.

