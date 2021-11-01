Will The Saints Call Cam Newton After Jameis Winston Injury?

Halloween gave the Saints and Saints fans treats and tricks this year. The Saints took down the Tampa Buccaneers Sunday 36-27; however, that victory came with a price. And the price was Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Jameis Winston went down with an apparent ACL & MCL injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. With that being said should the Saints go after Cam Newton?

It was reported by CBS Sports's Josina Anderson that the Saints have no interest in signing the former MVP, Cam Newton. She also reported that the Saints would look internally for Winston's replacement.

I personally believe that the Saints should consider Newton. Even if it's just as simple as bringing him in on the practice squad to see if there's a chance at Newton and Sean Payton finding some sort of chemistry. This team has a legitimate elite defense, one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and Alvin Kamara. Those factors set the Saints up to be at least a fringe playoff team. With the right quarterback, the Saints could be poised to make a run. However, if Sean believes that the best option is already in-house we have no choice but to trust him. Especially since Sean Payton has seen Cam Newton probably more times than any other NFL coach during Newton's stint with the Panthers. And considering that it can be argued that this is Sean Payton's best year coaching to date, I think as fans we must give him the benefit of the doubt before jumping on the Newton bandwagon!