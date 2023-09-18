Ready to manifest some major money? You could fill up your tank AND your bank when you Win Cash, up to $30,000! Here's what you need to know:

How Do You Play?

Listen to us for the codes you need to enter to Win Cash. We're hooking you up with TEN Win Cash codes every weekday beginning Monday, September 18, through Friday, October 13, 2023. When you hear a code, type it below to enter the contest.

What Could You Win?

You have a shot at winning the $30,000 Grand Prize with every code you enter, so make sure you're listening every weekday. You don't want to miss your shot at winning the Grand Prize!

We are also choosing TEN daily winners to receive $100. You read that right--TEN daily winners! Each winner gets $100 in cold, hard cash-- and that could be you. Make sure you enter your codes below every weekday.

We'll announce the Grand Prize winner on Monday, October 16, after the contest wraps.

*This is a multi-market promotion that ends October 16, 2023. Codes are only valid until 11:59 p.m. local time the day they're given out but can be entered in any order. Enter just one code in each box for a valid entry. Check out the full terms and conditions here.*

