Woman in New Orleans Questions Five-Figure Water Bill [PHOTO]

Something isn't right.

WVUE FOX 8 in New Orleans posted a photo of a woman's water bill and something doesn't seem right.

We've all been shocked once or twice by a utility bill, but I don't think I have ever seen a bill with this many digits attached.

The woman in New Orleans is reportedly questioning a $28,946 water bill.

Look, I have seen some major water leaks in New Orleans, but I don't think even the largest leak could ring up a bill as you'll see below.

I certainly hope that woman questioning this bill gets answers and that the city doesn't think this is accurate.

One person who responded to the photo posted above can relate to what the woman in New Orleans.

Facebook Facebook loading...