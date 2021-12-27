The biggest eyesore in Lafayette is gone, and now the new wall is going up.

A few weeks back we reported that the sound wall along Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette was coming down and that it would soon be replaced.

Well, the time has come as the new wall/barrier is finally going up.

While sitting in traffic I noticed that the work crews were erecting the new panels for the wall, and while it resembles what we're familiar with here, the new wall appears to be a different color.

Staff Photo

The new panels for the sound barrier appear to have a beige tint to them, rather than the silver color that was had with the previous wall.

Traffic is still down to one lane for those traveling north on Ambassador Caffery, so you may want to still plan accordingly while traveling through the area.

While crews may have a long way to go with this project, it is refreshing to see some progress being made here and the new wall seems to be a bit more modern than the previous one.

Continue to check back here for more updates on this project, and again, please drive safely along this part of Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette.

Staff Photo