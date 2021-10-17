We in Shreveport and Bossier had a pretty good stretch - albeit a short one - as "Hollywood South." For about a decade the ArkLaTex was truly a hotspot for the movie biz's A-listers, both directors and stars.

Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Ashton Kutcher, Diane Keaton, Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Costner (multiple times) and others were often spotted frequenting area restaurants, stores and parks (who can forget Ben Affleck and then-spouse Jennifer Gardner and kids at Betty Virginia?) or just hanging out between movie takes.

But not all the movies were gems. In fact, a few were downright rotten. But even among the not-so-classics filmed around these parts one stands out as, hands down, the worst movie ever filmed in Shreveport and Bossier City.

And that's "Fatal Justice."

"Fatal Justice" was a mid-1990s spy thriller with this IMDB synopsis:

"Diana gets the order to dispatch Mars, a legendary CIA killer who's reached 'retirement' age. She stalks him while he's in the bush leading a training exercise for recruits."

The movie, rumored to have been filmed in less than two weeks on a budget of only $25,000 starred veteran leading man Joe Estevez (and brother of Martin Sheen) as CIA trainer, Mars and Suzanne Ager as Diana, the assassin tasked with taking him out.

Here's another quick description from TV Guide:

"FATAL JUSTICE, a direct-to-video cheapie filmed in Shreveport. Diana (Suzanne Ager) has been trained from birth to be a CIA assassin, brought up in the Company's `Infancy Development Program.' Now a sexy adult killer, Diana gets assigned a new target - her father Ian Connor (Joe Estevez), code-named "MARS" - a veteran hit man who wants to retire after 26 years in the termination biz."

Don't believe us? See for yourself! Here's a quick (but not nearly quick enough) look at "Fatal Justice," cinematic proof that even good people can do very, very bad things.

