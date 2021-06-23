Would You Take A Vacation/Girl’s Trip Without The Family?

The question of the day is this: would you go on a trip with some friends and leave your family at home?

We have all seen those wonderful pictures on social media of a group of friends on a trip and every single one of them has a big smile on their face. These women don’t have their husbands or children with them, they have left them at home for a few days so momma can have some alone time. When I see these pictures I immediately get happy and proud of these ladies. These are so popular that a movie was even made about this exact topic called, Girls Trip.

Mothers have the hardest job in the world and sometimes they just need a break, the same goes for men. So why are these individuals judged for taking a trip? It doesn’t mean they are a bad parent for leaving for a few days, in fact, some may say that leaving for a few days will actually make them a better parent.

monkeybusinessimages, ThinkStock Images

I personally love my children but when I went on a trip to Orlando last month I came back with a clear head and lots of energy to devote to my family. Sometimes we just need to unplug and recharge, whether that is going to the spa for the day, going out fishing, hitting the gym, or grabbing a few friends to check out a winery. I think that parents deserve to have a little break every now and then.

When you become a parent it is easy to lose yourself and forget who you are, because your main concern is your children and family (as it should be). However: you are more than just a parent. Your kids should see that you have hobbies and friends and a passion for things outside of your family unit.

So, have you been on a "friends" trip? Where did you go? Did you catch any grief for going?

