Voters across Louisiana went to the polls on Saturday to let their voices be heard in their local elections.

No, there were not any statewide people elected to office during the weekend but many local leaders - aldermen, council members, and mayors, etc. - were chosen to represent people in their communities. Some of the most effective change that can impact you and your family happens at the local level.

Voters also let their voices be heard on fiscal propositions listed on their ballots (i.e. taxes and bonds). Let's just say the anti-tax sentiment continues to resonate.

Let's look at what happened across the Acadiana region, specifically the parishes surrounding Lafayette. Acadia, Iberia, and Lafayette Parishes did not hold elections on Saturday.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Remember what I said about the anti-tax sentiment? It was strong in Evangeline Parish as voters sent a resounding "No" to mills that affected the library system and the health unit.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

A school board member was chosen in District 5 in the most voted on of the 5 items that appeared on the ballot for voters in the parish.

The anti-tax sentiment resonated here as well as voters knocked down three of the four items up for approval. The only mill that passed - a 14.25 Mills Renewal for Fire Protection in District 5.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

It was a big night for the city of St. Martinville as two council members were elected, two districts narrowed down their respective races for city council, and the mayoral race was narrowed down to two over the weekend.

ST. MARY PARISH

It was an important night for the city of Franklin as voters chose two council members. In Patterson, voters overwhelmingly passed three proposition amendments.

VERMILION PARISH

It was a big night for the city of Abbeville as voters chose their next mayor, chief of police, and four council members.

The town of Kaplan also had very important votes as their next mayor and a couple of aldermen were chosen.

Also, the School Board member for District B won by a huge margin.

