You Can Own This Stunning Two-Story French Quarter Firehouse for a Mere $4.35 Million

Were you enamored by fire trucks as kid? Maybe you wanted to be a fireman or firewoman and spend hours upon hours at a firehouse.

Well, if that was you as a kid, that could be you as an adult as a once-firehouse, now stunning home, can be yours in New Orleans.

The former Engine #7, located at 929 Bienville Street in the French Quarter, has been redesigned and can be had for a cool $4,350,000. Now, again, it is quite stunning and the pictures we have below will do it justice.

Here are some of the highlights of the home:

4 Bedrooms

4 Baths / 2 Half Baths

5,698 Square Feet Living Area

Heated Pool

Parking

The home just hit the market about a week ago and here's how the property is summed up on the listing:

Engine #7 - Two story French Quarter Firehouse redesigned into a contemporary, opulent home with attention paid to all details. Layout features expansive rooms with multiple entertaining areas, soaring ceilings, chef kitchens, elevator, & heated saltwater pool. Interior finishes include suede walls, polished Bomanite floors, original exposed brick, reclaimed heart-pine millwork and custom lighting. Property currently used as a single family but set up as two independent units. A property with no comparison!

You can check out the complete listing at Realtor.com or here are a few pictures of this one-of-a-kind residence.