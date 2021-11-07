You Won’t Believe The Foods Americans Hate On Thanksgiving

We'll see plenty of polls this month about our favorite Thanksgiving foods. But the first one just came out, and it looked at the foods we hate the most.

Over 1,000 people were asked to name the traditional Thanksgiving foods they don't actually like. And there are some very heavy hitters near the top of this list. Look, I'll be honest with you, some of these foods will have you scratching your head and possibly being embarrassed that these people taking this survey identify as Americans.

Top 10 Foods Americans Say They Hate On Thanksgiving:

10. Mac-and-cheese - 15% of us don't like it. You have got to be kidding me? This poll is punking us...where is Ashton Kutcher?

9. Mashed potatoes - 18% of "Americans" need to reevaluate their life. Best side ever in my humble opinion.

8. Pumpkin pie - 21% of Americans hate it.

7. Ham - 21% of Americans have lost their mind. I'm almost speechless on this one.

6. Coleslaw - 22% don't like it. I get this one, if you're not a fan of mayo then I can totally see this. However, if you come over to the Oleander's this Thanksgiving, go ahead and throw your helping on my plate,

5. Stuffing - 23% don't like it. I got to speak on this one too. When you get turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce in one bit, it's absolute heaven.

4. Sweet potatoes - I'm in this 24%. I have to agree with this one, I've never been a fan.

3. Green bean casserole - 25% of Americans have to be crazy. I could eat green bean casserole seven days a week and twice on Sunday.

2. Turkey - 28% hate it. So more than 1 in 4 Americans don't like Thanksgiving turkey. I think this is because people are cooking their turkey wrong. We all agree there's nothing worse than a dry slice of turkey choking you with every bite. However, if everyone started to deep fry their turkeys on Thanksgiving there's no way it makes the list. Frying your turkey is next level.

1. Cranberry sauce - 30% of Americans don't like it. I feel I need to step up and defend cranberry sauce. Every Thanksgiving I always ask myself without fail, "Mikey O why don't you incorporate cranberry sauce during the rest of the year in your meals?" The sweet bitterness of the sauce is perfect to balance out the other salty bites on your plate.

