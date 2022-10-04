The St. Landry Parish President has issued a burn ban for the parish.

Dry conditions mixed with windy conditions can lead to grass fires.

Here's What You Can Do:

Parish President Jessie Bellard says you can still use your grill to cook food outside, but things like burning trash need to be halted immediately.

Bellard adds the only other burning that is allowed in the parish at this time is a prescribed burn ban that is mandated by the Louisiana Department of Forestry.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard

Parish President Bellard says,

This order will assist our first responders by reducing the number of grass fire calls they have to deal with due to dry conditions throughout the parish.

Things You Cant Do Right Now:

There is not to be not open burning in the parish.

An ember, like from a lit cigarette, can start a fire.

For the time being, you can't use your chimenea or your fire pit, but eventually, the burn ban will be lifted.

We keep you posted about when the ban is lifted.