UPDATE: Burn Ban Rescinded for Acadia Parish

UPDATE: (03/15/22)

The Acadia Parish Police Jury has announced they have now called off the burn ban that was in effect do to dry conditions in the parish.

ORIGINAL: (03/09/22)

While the State Fire Marshal's Office did rescind the statewide burn ban officials in Acadia Parish have decided it is necessary to issue one for the parish.

According to Acadia Parish Jury President Chance Henry the burn ban has now been put in place because conditions in the parish are extremely dry. He adds that even surrounding areas are having issues.

So for the time being, there will be no outdoor burning that will be allowed anywhere within Acadia Parish. This includes things like fire pits or burning wood in a chimenea.

There are a few exceptions to the Acadia Parish burn ban, and they are as follows:

Prescribed burns by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry are allowed

Burns by trained officials with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry are allowed

Burns are allowed by individuals where it is a prescribed burn for a "generally accepted agriculture practice" as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law

The burn ban proclamation will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

10 Louisiana Laws You Don't Know You're Breaking