Youngsville Has New Chief Administrative Officer

The City of Youngsville now has a new Chief Administrative Officer. Mayor Ken Ritter says that Sally Angers has been named their new CAO.

Ritter says Angers has been promoted from City Clerk for the City of Youngsville to the CAO.

Ritter had the following to say about the appointment,

She is an accomplished administrator, capable of handling a wide range of responsibilities with a proven record of dependability, loyalty, and professionalism. She has a "take charge" personality with over 30 years of government service. I am confident that she will excel in her new role.

