There have now been fifty-four deaths in the Acadiana region that have been recorded in 45 crashes according to Louisiana State Police. Louisiana State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that a fatal crash happened on U.S. Highway 167 near Bellridge Road.

Gossen says the crash around 2:30 Monday afternoon took the life of 19-year-old India Faith Young of Opelousas. He says they do not know, at this point, why Young's vehicle ran off the side of the road.

When the crash happened, Young was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 167, and she ended up hitting a culvert. When the Toyota Avalon she was driving hit the culvert, the vehicle flipped over. Young was then thrown out of the car as Gossen says troopers determined she was not buckled up in a seat belt.

Gossen says that Young was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office. A routine toxicology test will be run, and officials say that the crash is still under investigation.

