Your Hurricane Kit Should Include These Items

Today is the official start of the 2022 Hurricane Season.

It's better to be over-prepared than to be left without the things you'll need while evacuating or staying home.

Items You'll Need In Your Hurricane Kit:

Bottled Water

Water is essential. The Red Cross recommends you have a three-day supply for every person in your family. If you have a family of four, that's 12 gallons of water on hand.

Non-Perishable Food

The Red Cross recommends a three-day supply of non-perishable food items. These can be items like chips, peanut butter, canned food, dried fruit, crackers, granola bars, etc...

Flashlights

Power outages from a hurricane can last from just a few days to weeks. It's recommended you have several flashlights around the house that are easy to access so you can see in the dark.

Battery Powered Radio

A battery-powered radio will be able to keep you in the know with news broadcasts about storm warnings, watches, and recovery efforts on your local radio stations. A NOAA radio is recommended, as well.

Batteries

No power means you'll need to use your battery-powered items. Make sure you have several styles of batteries on hand to fit all your items.

First Aid Kit

Many times during or after a hurricane, emergency services will not be able to respond due to visibility issues or other factors. If you need to mend injuries during that time, a first aid kit is essential.

Medications

The Red Cross recommends that you have a seven-day supply of your medications on hand.

Extra Cash

With no power or internet to process credit cards, stores and gas stations will only be accepting cash as payment.

Important Documents

Have items like proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, and insurance policies in an envelope or container to easily take with you during an evacuation.

