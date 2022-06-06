Your Hurricane Kit Should Include These Items
Today is the official start of the 2022 Hurricane Season.
It's better to be over-prepared than to be left without the things you'll need while evacuating or staying home.
Items You'll Need In Your Hurricane Kit:
- Bottled Water
Water is essential. The Red Cross recommends you have a three-day supply for every person in your family. If you have a family of four, that's 12 gallons of water on hand.
- Non-Perishable Food
The Red Cross recommends a three-day supply of non-perishable food items. These can be items like chips, peanut butter, canned food, dried fruit, crackers, granola bars, etc...
- Flashlights
Power outages from a hurricane can last from just a few days to weeks. It's recommended you have several flashlights around the house that are easy to access so you can see in the dark.
- Battery Powered Radio
A battery-powered radio will be able to keep you in the know with news broadcasts about storm warnings, watches, and recovery efforts on your local radio stations. A NOAA radio is recommended, as well.
- Batteries
No power means you'll need to use your battery-powered items. Make sure you have several styles of batteries on hand to fit all your items.
- First Aid Kit
Many times during or after a hurricane, emergency services will not be able to respond due to visibility issues or other factors. If you need to mend injuries during that time, a first aid kit is essential.
- Medications
The Red Cross recommends that you have a seven-day supply of your medications on hand.
- Extra Cash
With no power or internet to process credit cards, stores and gas stations will only be accepting cash as payment.
- Important Documents
Have items like proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, and insurance policies in an envelope or container to easily take with you during an evacuation.
