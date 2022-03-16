Zachary Police Looking For Thief Who Wore Worst ‘Disguise’ Of All Time to Steal Multiple Cases of Beer

A Louisiana beer thief may have worn the worst disguise(s) of all time according to a viral post from the Zachary Police Department.

Surveillance photos show the image of a man walking with a case of Bud Light beer. Zachary Police posted the photo, describing the man with a hat "turned 53 degrees to the left" who walked into a local business for some alcoholic beverages.

On the afternoon of 3/6/22 an unidentified man wearing a ball cap, turned 53 degrees to the left, entered a local business to purchase some alcoholic beverages. We aren’t the fashion police, the head wear is relevant. The man placed a Michelob in his pocket 🚩 selected two cases of Bud Light, and exited the business without rendering payment 👀

The only problem is the man walked out of the store without paying for the two cases of Bud Light.

Zachary Police Department Zachary Police Department loading...

It seems like he realized his mistake and walked back into the store to cover his tab, but that was not the case. In another frame from the surveillance footage, the man is seen walking out with two more cases of Bud Light.

Upon closer investigation, it seems as if the individual made a slight wardrobe change (albeit a terrible one if he was trying to throw off store employees or law enforcement), swapping his sideways ball cap for a fedora.

Zachary Police Department Zachary Police Department loading...

Zachary Police took notice and said they'd like to have a word with the man about his recent shopping trip.

A few moments later, undoubtedly when he realized he forgot to pay, the same male entered the store again. There was something notably different though *stares in suspicion* he was now wearing a fedora. Regardless of the ✨wardrobe change✨ we remained optimistic that he returned to pay for the merchandise. He made a beeline for the beer section where he selected two more cases of Bud Light and then finally proceeded to the … 😬🙄 exit door of the business *stares in disappointment* Our mystery man never returned with payment for the 4 cases of Bud Light or the Michelob and we’d like to discuss that with him.

Commenters were quick to react to the post—and of course, they had jokes.

Zachary Police Department, Facebook Zachary Police Department, Facebook loading...

If you have any information that will help the Zachary Police Department. For what it's worth, they seem like pretty cool folks.