Lafayette Porch Pirate Captured on Video – Help Identify Her

An alleged Lafayette porch pirate was recently captured on video and the homeowner is hoping you can help identify her. She was driving a U-Haul truck, similar to the truck pictured above.

Randee Iles posted the video to the Nextdoor app from the West Bayou Parkway/South College area. She was able to grab some pretty good stills showing the woman's face.

Now it's up to us to help identify her.

It appears that the U-Haul truck that the woman is driving has some letters missing from the logo on the passenger's door, so the truck will probably be easy to find. But will finding the truck lead to finding the woman? Maybe not.

The homeowner mentioned that they had already contacted the local U-Haul stores.

This video gives a better view of the woman driving the U-Haul truck. We are able to see her face, her gait, and her mannerisms.

Notice the way she "hiked up" her pants when she exited the vehicle? If she is actually stealing the package, maybe she was hoping it would contain a belt?

One user pointed out that porch piracy is like a box of chocolates: you'll never know what you'll get when you open it up.

It might be the belt she needs! Or it could be a replacement grommet that goes in the firewall of a '79 CJ7 that cushions the clutch linkage tube. Maybe it was charcoal filters for a cat's litter box.

Someone else posted that a family member had property stolen by someone driving a U-Haul truck:

All jokes aside: certainly the woman must be desperate if she is going to be brazen enough to steal packages in broad daylight. Let's hope that things turn around for her soon, as being in jail is not going to help her situation. (If, of course, she is actually stealing the package.)

The woman, wearing a red shirt, dark pants, and a necklace with some sort of pendant, seemed very confident in her actions, as if she's done this before. She pulls up to the house and, without hesitation, exits the vehicle, secures the package, and returns to the vehicle. Maybe she is a delivery driver?

Her actions were fast enough to make one think that maybe she was working as a delivery driver. She was walking quickly but did not give the appearance of being too rushed as if she was doing something wrong.

And the vehicle she used was probably meant to not raise suspicions (if she was stealing, of course), as some contracted delivery services do rent U-Haul trucks from time to time.

The Devil's Advocate posted that maybe, just maybe, she was looking for a package that belonged to her that was delivered to the wrong address. The homeowner shot that one down pretty quickly.

One user posted that the homeowner should share the post with some local media companies.

We got you fam, we got you.

If you recognize the woman pictured above, send a message to Randee via the Nextdoor app so that he can notify the police with the lead.

