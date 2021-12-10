The NBA season is in full swing and the New Orleans Pelicans aren't doing too hot. And even saying that could be an understatement. The Pelicans this year have been extremely underachieving. The reason why I can't say they have flat-out sucked is that 1, they are not a bad team and 2, their star Zion Williamson has been injured. Zion's tenure with the Pelicans has been complicated, to say the least. But the most polarizing thing around Zion has been his weight.

Zion's weight has been a topic of morning sports talk shows around the country, Redditt message boards, Twitter spaces, and anywhere really you can talk hoops. A picture was released of Zion at one of the recent Pelicans games and it set the internet ablaze. It turns out that, that picture was doctored for the person who posted it to go viral. Well, it worked and the internet instantly went to bullying, criticizing, and bashing Williamson for his weight.

The internet reaction was so ridiculous that Pelicans' play-by-play broadcaster Antonio Daniels and Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations Swin Cash commented on the situation.

Not only was the initial picture fake, but Zion has been seen around New Orleans, and I'm here to tell you he isn't overweight. Zion has been seen at New Orleans high school basketball games, AAU basketball games, and in local stores. From all the pictures that have been released, we can clearly see that Zion isn't overweight and even looks better than he did at media day.

Photo Cred: SpeedyB97

It is nice seeing Zion around New Orleans supporting local businesses and local schools. One thing that fans' have always questioned, does Zion love New Orleans? Does Zion want to be in New Orleans? All things that have been asked since he got here. Well, we can only go off of what he says and he says he loves it in New Orleans. He even told Speedy of B97 FM and his son when they saw him in the city that he loves New Orleans and that no matter what you hear in the media he wants to be here forever. He signed their shoes and even offered Speedy's son tips on how to play the game.

Photo Cred: SpeedyB97

This is the kind of stuff I want to hear and love hearing about Zion Williamson. With the retirement of Drew Brees this state doesn't have a sports figure they can get behind. There is a vacancy that is just waiting for Zion to take it. He can be loved forever. New Orleans gets behind their guy. We saw it with Drew and Joe Burrow. If Zion can continue this off the court and on the court lead this team to the playoffs then he will be loved for the rest of his days. But rest assured fans Zion Williamson isn't overweight. Now, all we can do is wait for his return to the basketball court.