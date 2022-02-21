1,000 Rats Found in Discount Store Warehouse Serving Louisiana

A Family Dollar distribution center that serves a major portion of Louisiana has been cited by the Food and Drug Administration after over 1,000 rodents were found inside. The facility, located in Memphis, Arkansas, is a hub for stores in fives states across the south.

How Did Inspectors Find Out?

As a result of the citation, Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall of numerous items both stocked or previously purchased from hundreds of stores.

And What They Discovered is Hideous

The FDA investigation was the result of a consumer complaint received in January. According to an Associated Press story, FDA inspectors reported finding live rodents, dead rodents in “various states of decay,” rodent feces, dead birds and bird droppings.

According to that FDA report, after fumigating the Family Dollar facility, more than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered. The FDA also said it is working with Family Dollar to assist in a voluntary recall of a a number of products.

Of Course We'll Recall...After We Got Caught

The AP story says that among the products listed for recall are human food, pet food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices and over-the-counter medications that were purchased in early 2021 from more than 400 stores in Family Dollar stores in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri. Louisiana Family Dollar stores so far affected by the recall are in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans.

And the Company's 'Official Statement'

The company addressed the situation in an official release. "“Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.”

Check Out the Progress of the Shreveport Amazon Plant with the Baton Rouge Plant The operation in Carencro is already open. Baton Rouge and Shreveport plants are under construction. Take a look at each of these facilities.