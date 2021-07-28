$14.4 Million in Grants Awarded to Acadiana Live Music Venues

A federal program designed to help live performance venues shuttered during the pandemic has now awarded $107.3 million in grants across 126 organizations in Louisiana.

Acadiana saw $14.4 million of that money delivered to 23 different organizations.

Here is the complete list of recipients in Acadiana, courtesy of The Advocate:

$7,116,068 Cajundome Commission - SVOG 444 Cajundome Blvd Lafayette LA 70506 Live venue operator or promoter

$1,626,405 Lafayette Consolidated Government - Heymann Performing Arts and Conven - SVOG 1373 South College Rd Lafayette LA 70503 Live venue operator or promoter

$1,364,067 Acadiana Cinemas, LLC - SVOG 211 Brahmwell Ct. Lafayette LA 70508 Motion picture theater operator

$740,480 CELEBRITY THEATRES OF BROUSSARD, L.L.C. - SVOG 4620 Highway 90 E Broussard LA 70518 Motion picture theater operator

$518,640 Acadiana Center for the Arts - SVOG 101 W. Vermilion St. Lafayette LA 70501 Live venue operator or promoter

$453,047 Acadiana Symphony Association - SVOG 412 Travis Street Lafayette LA 70503 Live performing arts organization operator

$451,541 Festival International de Louisiane - SVOG 315 Lee Avenue Lafayette LA 70501 Live performing arts organization operator

$354,961 The Grouse Room, LLC - SVOG 417 Jefferson St. Lafayette LA 70501 Live venue operator or promoter

$349,870 St. Landry Cinema I, Limited Liability Company - SVOG 1234 Heather Dr. Opelousas LA 70570 Motion picture theater operator

$255,625 Reel Properties of Crowley, LLC - SVOG 2304 N Parkerson Ave Crowley LA 70526 Motion picture theater operator

$243,276 Warehouse 535, LLC - SVOG 535 Garfield St Lafayette LA 70501 Live venue operator or promoter

$231,674 Lasseigne Cinemas Inc. - SVOG 1030 9th St Morgan City LA 70280 Motion picture theater operator

$201,701 CYT Lafayette - SVOG 4400 Ambassador Caffery, Ste A Box 307 Lafayette LA 70508 Theatrical producer

$197,534 Lafitte Cinema, LLC - SVOG 2150 Charity Street Abbeville LA 70510 Motion picture theater operator

$132,867 L'Auberge, LLC - SVOG 215 E Convent Street Lafayette LA 70501 Live venue operator or promoter

$115,004 Artmosphere LLC - SVOG 902 Johnston st lafayette LA 70501 Live venue operator or promoter

$83,219 The Grand Opera House of the South, Inc. - SVOG 505 North Parkerson Avenue CROWLEY, LA LA 70526 Live venue operator or promoter

$69,808 Downtown Lafayette Unlimited - SVOG 735 Jefferson Street Ste. 204 Lafayette LA 70501 Live performing arts organization operator

$54,481 Social Entertainment Productions, LLC - SVOG 313 Jefferson Street Lafayette LA 70501 Live venue operator or promoter

$37,819 Tanya J May dba Crickett's Legacy Sports Bar - SVOG 1325 Duhon Blvd Suite #F Morgan City LA 70380 Live venue operator or promoter

$37,784 South Louisiana Songwriters Festival and Workshop, LLC - SVOG 418 Saint Patrick Steet Lafayette LA 70506 Live venue operator or promoter

$30,037 Cite des Arts - SVOG PO BOX 2821 Lafayette LA 70501 Live performing arts organization operator

$26,714 Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, Inc. - SVOG 520 Cedar Crest CT Lafayette LA 70501 Live performing arts organization operator

$17,039 Performing Arts Serving Acadiana - SVOG 103 Glynnwood Ave. Lafayette LA 70506 Live performing arts organization operator

$16,592 Steve Riley - SVOG 101 Elena Dr. Scott LA 70583 Live venue operator or promoter

The average amount awarded in Louisiana was $851,922.

The largest chunk of money went to the New Orleans metro area. Including the surrounding parishes, that area received $80.7 million across 68 organizations.

The largest grants in the state were $10 million each and those went to the Audubon Nature Institute, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, and the Southern Star and VSS Southern theaters.