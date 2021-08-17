Nonprofits, Small Businesses in Louisiana Can Apply for Grants Up to $25,000

Charities, faith-based organizations, other nonprofit organizations and small businesses can now submit applications for grants of up to $25,000 in coronavirus relief set aside by Louisiana lawmakers.

This $10 million grant program was created by lawmakers earlier this year and financed with federal pandemic assistance. The Louisiana Department of Revenue will be administering the program.

Nonprofits must use the money to offer aid to communities impacted by COVID-19, with priority given to organizations providing food, job assistance and education programs.

Small businesses (defined as having 50 or fewer full-time workers) must use the money for workforce development activities tied to economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Here are the general eligibility requirements in detail:

Have been open and actively operating as June 17, 2021

Be in compliance with applicable federal and Louisiana tax laws for tax years 2019 and 2020

Be in good standing with the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, if applicable

Not exist to advance partisan political activity

Not directly lobby federal or state officials

Enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Louisiana Department of Revenue to ensure funds are properly expended

To view complete eligibility guidelines and to apply, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/smallbusinessassistance/eligibility/.