31 Louisiana School Systems, Including Three Here in Acadiana, to Receive $40M
The Louisiana Department of Education has announced that approved school systems will be receiving $40 million for the Reimagine School Systems program.
There were a total of 36 applications from 31 school systems approved.
“When we launched the Reimagine School Systems program in 2021, we did so to encourage school systems to create new high-quality educational opportunities, to be innovative, to challenge themselves and their students,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent of Education.
The LDOE says school systems participating in the program will receive technical assistance, financial resources and capacity building.
School systems will receive two phases of funding -- up to $350,000 in Phase I and up to $1.5M or more per grant in Phase II. It's unclear if the participating districts will get the same amount or if the grant amount is determined by district size or need.
“We are extremely pleased with the quality of the applications we have received from school systems throughout the state, and I look forward to seeing how these programs expand possibilities for students," Brumley added.
Below is a list of the school systems awarded money as part of the program (Acadiana area systems are in bold):
- Bossier
- Calcasieu
- Central Community School District
- Claiborne
- DeSoto
- East Baton Rouge
- East Baton Rouge/KIPP Charter
- East Baton Rouge/Recovery School District/Redesign Schools Louisiana
- East Feliciana
- Evangeline
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Orleans/Community Academies
- Orleans/Morris Jeff Community Schools
- Orleans/Einstein Charter Schools
- Orleans – NOLA Public Schools
- Orleans/Collegiate Academies
- Orleans/FirstLine Schools
- Orleans/KIPP New Orleans
- Orleans/Algiers Charter School Association
- Orleans/Hynes Charter
- Orleans/Educators for Quality Alternatives
- Orleans/Type 2 Charter – New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy
- Orleans/Type 2 Charter – International High School of New Orleans
- Rapides
- St. Bernard
- Tangipahoa
- Vermilion
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana