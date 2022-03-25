31 Louisiana School Systems, Including Three Here in Acadiana, to Receive $40M

The Louisiana Department of Education has announced that approved school systems will be receiving $40 million for the Reimagine School Systems program.

There were a total of 36 applications from 31 school systems approved.

“When we launched the Reimagine School Systems program in 2021, we did so to encourage school systems to create new high-quality educational opportunities, to be innovative, to challenge themselves and their students,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent of Education.

The LDOE says school systems participating in the program will receive technical assistance, financial resources and capacity building.

School systems will receive two phases of funding -- up to $350,000 in Phase I and up to $1.5M or more per grant in Phase II. It's unclear if the participating districts will get the same amount or if the grant amount is determined by district size or need.

“We are extremely pleased with the quality of the applications we have received from school systems throughout the state, and I look forward to seeing how these programs expand possibilities for students," Brumley added.

Below is a list of the school systems awarded money as part of the program (Acadiana area systems are in bold):

Bossier

Calcasieu

Central Community School District

Claiborne

DeSoto

East Baton Rouge

East Baton Rouge/KIPP Charter

East Baton Rouge/Recovery School District/Redesign Schools Louisiana

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Jackson

Jefferson

Lafayette

Orleans/Community Academies

Orleans/Morris Jeff Community Schools

Orleans/Einstein Charter Schools

Orleans – NOLA Public Schools

Orleans/Collegiate Academies

Orleans/FirstLine Schools

Orleans/KIPP New Orleans

Orleans/Algiers Charter School Association

Orleans/Hynes Charter

Orleans/Educators for Quality Alternatives

Orleans/Type 2 Charter – New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy

Orleans/Type 2 Charter – International High School of New Orleans

Rapides

St. Bernard

Tangipahoa

Vermilion

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana