Lafayette Golden Corral Plans to Reopen in July

One of the hardest-hit sectors of the South Louisiana economy during the coronavirus pandemic has been the restaurant industry. While many eateries managed to shift gears from in-house dining to curbside pickup and delivery, some restaurants weren't able to make that transition.

The Lafayette location of Golden Corral Steakhouse was one of those entities that opted to remain closed. Mainly because the restaurant's business model is built on buffet-style service. That is not the kind of service that transitions well to curbside or delivery since many Golden Corral fans list the "all you can eat" aspect of dining there as a leading factor in why they choose to dine there.

But now, as more and more people are getting vaccinated against coronavirus and case counts and hospitalizations from the disease are on the decline, Golden Corral in Lafayette is planning to reopen. But in order to do that, they're going to need employees.

To fill positions at the restaurant they are holding a job fair again today a the restaurant located at 3110 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. The job fair will be active from 10 am until 2 pm and managers at Golden Corral say they hope to place as many as 50 employees at this job fair.

Positions the company is seeking to fill include cooks, dishwashers, servers, and cashiers. Basically, if you enjoy serving others and taking care of people, they'd like the chance to talk to you.

Once employees have been hired or re-hired the restaurant plans to open to the public on July 19th. From what we understand on that day the first 50 customers in line will be treated to a free meal.