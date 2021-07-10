14 Times Kids Renamed Things in a Hilariously Accurate Way

“Hey diddle diddle the cat and the fiddle is a lie like all the rest. The astronauts killed the man in the moon, growing up took care of the rest”. I remember that line from the TV show Night Court. For some reason, it just resonated with me. Maybe it’s because all of my life I have lived as a semi-professional child.

Oh, sure I was a real kid for a long time, then came high school and college, and the next thing I knew people were expecting me to look at life through the filters of a mature individual. So far through multiple decades, I have still not managed to complete that task.

Paige Cody via Unsplash.com

Maybe I just never lost my fascination with childlike wonder. You know the kind of obtuse thoughts that allow you to look at the ocean and wonder who is standing on the other side looking back at where you are? Or the thought that that moon follows me when I drive in my car, that’s another holdover from my youth that I still haven’t forgotten.

I think one of the reasons that I do appreciate the mindset of kids is how honest they are. If you get called “fat” by a kid, then you probably are. They didn’t mean any harm; they were just being honest. Kids are also better at naming things than mature individuals are.

This leads me to the focus of this article. We, as adults, should really stop naming things. We should turn the concept of nomenclature over to our kiddos. I think we’d have an even more colorful language and just think of the interesting ways we could use those descriptions. Although I must admit it would be hard to listen to a television host go on a tangent about trash pandas when they really meant raccoons.

But it would be funny and that’s maybe why I’d like to see some of these kid-created names for things become more integrated into our day-to-day language. I guess if we’re going to start down that road, we are all going to need a lesson or two in what we call things.