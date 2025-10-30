UPDATE: I-10 Eastbound Reopens at I-49 Following 18-Wheeler Fire

Drivers in Lafayette witnessed a frightening scene Thursday morning when an 18-wheeler caught fire near the I-10 and I-49 interchange.

UPDATE:

I-10 has reopened.

UPDATE: I-10 Eastbound Closed at I-49 Following 18-Wheeler Fire

Lafayette Police and Lafayette Fire are on the scene and confirm that the major 18-wheeler fire has shut down I-10 Eastbound at I-49.

According to officials, the truck was "fully engulfed" after reportedly striking a guardrail. Fortunately, there are no known injuries, and authorities confirmed the truck was not carrying hazardous materials.

As of now, I-10 Eastbound is closed to all traffic at this location, and drivers are being diverted off the interstate at the University Avenue exit. In addition, the I-10 Eastbound on-ramp at I-49 is also closed.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect significant delays throughout the morning commute as crews continue working to extinguish the fire and clear the scene.

Officials say an additional update will be provided once the lanes are reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m., with large plumes of smoke visible from several miles away. Video shared by Derrell Thomas shows flames fully engulfing the truck as passing vehicles carefully maneuvered around the blaze.

Lafayette Police and Fire Respond

According to reports, both Lafayette Police and Lafayette Fire Department crews responded quickly to the scene.

At this time, there has been no confirmation of what caused the fire or whether any other vehicles were involved.

There are also no confirmed reports of injuries, though many who saw the video online have expressed hope that the driver was able to escape safely.

Traffic Impact Still Unclear

As of now, it’s unclear if the fire caused any lane closures or traffic restrictions in the area. Vehicles were seen driving around the blaze, but officials have not yet released details regarding road conditions or cleanup efforts.

The I-10/I-49 intersection is one of Lafayette’s busiest travel points, and drivers in the area should stay alert for emergency responders.

Developing Story

Authorities have not provided additional details, but updates are expected as crews investigate the cause and assess the extent of the damage.