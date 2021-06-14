2-Year-Old Left in Hot Automobile in Iberia Parish

(KATC) Horrible news out of Iberia Parish today, a 2-year-old male has died after being left in a hot automobile.

The tragedy happened at approximately 2 p.m. Monday as the heat index hit nearly 110 degrees in Iberia Parish.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Department is investigating the death that occurred in the 700 block of Fox road in New Iberia. According to PIO Katherine Breaux, the child was left in the hot vehicle for an extended period of time and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office.

Deputies discovered that a 2-year-old male was apparently left inside an unattended vehicle for an extended period of time. -PIO Katherine Breaux

According to PIO Katherine Breaux, the case has been turned over to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Bureau of Investigation.