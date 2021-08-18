Louisiana State Penitentiary officials have announced the 2021 Angola Prison Rodeo has been canceled.

2021 Angola Prison Rodeo Cancelled

Secretary James M. Le Blanc says in the official press release that the 2021 Angola Prison Rodeo has been canceled due to Louisiana's recent surge in COVID-19 cases and "out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of staff and prisoners."

The Fall Rodeo was scheduled for every Sunday in October. The arts and crafts fair that is part of the Angola Prison Rodeo is also canceled.

Louisiana State Penitentiary staff will contact individuals who have already purchased tickets and issue refunds.

From the press release -

"The Angola Prison Rodeo is the longest-running prison rodeo in the country. It first began in 1965 as a joint endeavor between offenders, prison employees, and civilians who live in Angola’s residential area. The first two rodeos, in 1965 and 1966, were not open to the public.

Beginning in 1967, a limited number of tickets were offered to the general public for admission to the rodeo. Proceeds of those ticket sales, like today, benefited the Inmate Welfare Fund, which funds recreational and educational programs for prisoners. Spectators at the first rodeos had to either sit on pickup trucks or bring seating to view the small rodeo."