The Angola Prison Rodeo Returning for 2022 April 23 and 24

The Angola Prison Rodeo Returning for 2022 April 23 and 24

Mario Tama /Getty Images

The Angola Prison Rodeo has announced that after a two-year hiatus, it's back for 2022.

Mario Tama /Getty Images
loading...

 

Angola Prison Rodeo 2022

The Wold famous Louisiana State Penitentiary Angola Prison Rodeo is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24

In addition to the rodeo, there will be live music, food, and of course, the arts and craft booths will all items for sale made by inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary.

"Jewelry, leather crafts, paintings, woodwork, lawn and garden furniture, and toys are among the items to be offered for sale" according to thenewstribune.com.

Angola Prison Rodeo tickets are $20 and can be purchased at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607.

All seats reserved.

Where is the Angola Prison Rodeo?

The Angola Prison Rodeo is held at Louisiana State Penitentiary, located at the end of Highway 66, approximately twenty-two miles northwest of the town of St. Francisville, Louisiana (Highway 61).

All proceeds from the event are used to support programs that help those released from prison reenter society.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.
Filed Under: angola prison rodeo, Louisiana State Penitentiary
Categories: State News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top