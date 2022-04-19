The Angola Prison Rodeo has announced that after a two-year hiatus, it's back for 2022.

Annual Angola Prison Rodeo Turns Inmates Into Cowboys Mario Tama /Getty Images

The Wold famous Louisiana State Penitentiary Angola Prison Rodeo is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24

In addition to the rodeo, there will be live music, food, and of course, the arts and craft booths will all items for sale made by inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary.

"Jewelry, leather crafts, paintings, woodwork, lawn and garden furniture, and toys are among the items to be offered for sale" according to thenewstribune.com.

Angola Prison Rodeo tickets are $20 and can be purchased at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607.

All seats reserved.

The Angola Prison Rodeo is held at Louisiana State Penitentiary, located at the end of Highway 66, approximately twenty-two miles northwest of the town of St. Francisville, Louisiana (Highway 61).

All proceeds from the event are used to support programs that help those released from prison reenter society.