Inside the Most Dangerous Jail in Louisiana: ‘America’s Bloodiest Prison’

The Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola Prison, is located an hour north of Baton Rouge. Angola is actually the largest maximum-security prison in the country, with a history of abuse, neglect, and violence. This facility, originally an actual plantation, now incarcerates over 6,000 inmates, 74% of whom are Black, working under conditions similar to its past.

Angola's dark reputation for danger includes inmate-on-inmate brutality, rape, and violence by underpaid guards and even security dogs.

EXTREMELY POOR HEALTHCARE

Angola's healthcare for inmates is a major concern. There have been reports of neglected medical conditions leading to deaths, drawing criticism and legal action against the prison.

Some medical staff previously had their licenses suspended, raising concerns about care quality.

'MODERN DAY SLAVERY'

The forced labor system at Angola, where inmates work in fields for very little pay, is criticized for resembling modern-day slavery.

Despite the hard work, the prison offers limited rehabilitation or recreation, with death row inmates facing harsh conditions.

"GRUESOME GERTIE" AND THE ANGOLA PRISON RODEO

Angola's history of violence includes the use of an electric chair, "Gruesome Gertie," replaced by lethal injection but not before leaving a lasting impact.

The Angola State Prison Rodeo raises funds for education but puts inmates and animals in dangerous situations for entertainment.

HUGE NUMBERS ON TRIP ADVISOR

Angola's site includes housing for some 1,600 prison employees.

Despite its reputation, Angola has become a tourist attraction, with the Angola Museum drawing visitors to its displays of prison history.

A SCRUTINIZED REPUTATION

Recent legal actions and reports have intensified scrutiny of Angola.

The prison's conditions, especially for young inmates temporarily housed in a former death row building, have led to lawsuits and federal court orders for improvements and the transfer of juvenile inmates due to unsafe conditions.

A LARGER ISSUE, FAR BEYOND LOUISIANA

Angola Prison's status as America's "bloodiest prison" raises questions about the U.S. penal system, inmate treatment, and the need for prison reform. As reports continue to surface, the call for accountability and change challenges us to address the realities of a system needing improvement.