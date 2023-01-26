2023 Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette Music Lineup Released

We are less than a month away from Fat Tuesday and of course, we've still got plenty of parades, chicken runs, Mardi Gras balls, and many other festivities leading up to the big day.

One of the biggest celebrations in all of Acadiana is Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette at Cajun Field and we're happy to announce that the fun will be returning.

Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette, Facebook Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette, Facebook loading...

The festivities will kick off on Friday, February 17 with the new Kick-Off Parade, which will roll at 6:30 pm.

Of course, the midway will return with lots of great rides, games and carnival food.

Ride all-day wristbands will be available for purchase for $30 on the following dates and times:

Friday, February 17: 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm



Sunday, February 19: 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm



Monday, February 20: 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

In addition to the main soundstage, there will also be a music and food tent with live music. It opens at 1:00 pm with live music, food and drink until 6:00 pm. It will remain open through the night with food and drinks.

While the tent music line-up has not been announced yet, we do have the complete Main Soundstage line-up for all the nights of the festival.

Friday, February 17, 2023

6:30 pm - Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush

11:00 pm - Rouge Krewe (After Parade)

Saturday, February 18, 2023

6:30 pm - Joel Martin Project

11:00 pm - Lil' Nate & The Zydeco Big Timers (After Parade)

Sunday, February 19, 2023

6:30 pm - Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys

8:30 pm - MacKenzie Bourg

9:30 pm - Chee Weez

Monday, February 20, 2023

6:30 pm - Krossfyre

11:00 pm - Wayne Toups (After Parade)

Tuesday, February 21, 2022

11:00 am - Karma & The Killjoys

1:30 pm - TBA

4:00 pm - Nathan Williams & The Zydeco Cha Chas