2022 Le Festival De Mardi Gras a Lafayette Music Line-Up

UPDATE - Due to flight issues, Lainey Wilson will not be playing tonight at Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette. Krossfyre and Lil Nate & the Zydeco Big Timers will still be performing.

We are just a few days away from Fat Tuesday but we've still got plenty of parades, chicken runs, Mardi Gras balls, and many other festivities leading up to the big day.

One of the biggest celebrations in all of Acadiana is Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette at Cajun Field and we're happy to announce that the fun will be returning.

The festivities will kick off on Friday, February 25 with the new Covid Heroes Parade, which will roll at 6:30 pm down Lafayette's traditional parade route starting at Pontiac Point and ending at Cajun Field.

All the other Lafayette parades on Mardi Gras weekend will also end at Cajun Field, so it's a great place to catch some throws and then enjoy the festival's entertainment.

Of course, the midway will return with lots of great rides, games and carnival food. Ride all day wristbands will available for purchase on the following dates and times:

Friday, February 25: 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Sunday, February 27: 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Monday, February 28: 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

If you purchase your wristbands online before February 24 at midnight it's just $25. (Armbands will be $30 after February 24 online and at the event.) To purchase those wristbands online, click here.

As always, live music is what many festival-goers are looking forward to enjoying. In addition to the main soundstage, there will be a music and food tent with live music as well.

While the tent music line-up has not been announced yet, we do have the complete Main Soundstage line-up for all the nights of the festival.

Friday, February 25, 2022

Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage

6:30 pm - Three Thirty-Seven

9:00 pm - Covid Heroes Ceremony

9:30 pm - L.A. Roxx

Saturday, February 26, 2022

J&J Exterminating Music & Food Tent

1:00 pm - Darrell Whittington

2:45 pm - Cam Nelson

4:30 PM - School of Rock Band

Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage

6:00 pm - Krossfyre

8:30 pm - Lainey Wilson

9:45 pm - Lil Nate

Sunday, February 27, 2022

J&J Exterminating Music & Food Tent

2:00 pm - Charlie & Katie Rees

3:45 - Sharona & Josh

Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage

5:15 pm - Michael Scott Boudreaux and The Big Band

6:45 pm - Temple of Syrinx (Rush Tribute Band)

9:30 pm - Chee Weez

Monday, February 28, 2022

J&J Exterminating Music & Food Tent

4:00 pm - Leon Chavis

Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage

6:30 pm - Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys

9:00 pm - Wayne Toups

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Butcher Air Conditioning Main Stage

11:00 am - Trailer Made

1:30 pm - Peterbilt Revival

4:00 pm - Dustin Sonnier