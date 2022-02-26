Bonaparte Parade is Rolling-Exclusive Photos of the Parade

There is another parade that is rolling down the streets of Lafayette tonight. This evening is the Bonaparte parade, which has a long tradition in Lafayette.

The began in 1973, according to their website, with a group of young people who wanted to start a krewe, and thus, the Krewe of Bonaparte began.

The Bonaparte parade began rolling at 6:30, and tonight, the streets of Lafayette are filled to the brim as so many people were unable to attend when Mardi Gras was canceled last year due to the Covid pandemic.

Revelers are enjoying a vast array of throws this evening. People on the floats have been giving out a tremendous amount of beads, superballs, stuffed animals, arrows, candy, and a whole host of other fun items for Lafayette's family-friendly Mardi Gras.

There are still several parades to come on Monday, February 28 with the Queen Evangeline's parade and Tuesday, March 1, Mardi Gras Day 2022. There will be three parades that are scheduled on Fat Tuesday.

The first parade will be at 10 o'clock in the morning, and it is King Gabriel's parade. The next parade will be the Lafayette Mardi Gras Association parade which begins to roll at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. The final parade on Tuesday is the Independent parade. This parade feature any group that would like to get together to have a float in the parade.

After the parades have ended the fun still continues into the evening as the rides, games, food, and music of Le Festival de Mardi Gras of Lafayette at Cajun Field will have plenty of excitement. All the parades end at Cajun Field. Happy Mardi Gras, Acadiana!