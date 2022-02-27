It was the first time I got to experience the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade, and it did not disappoint. The parade was amazing!

As I was driving into Youngsville my heart was full at seeing so many people being able to finally come together and celebrate Mardi Gras. I rolled into the city at about 8 a.m., and the streets were already lined with tons of people along with their barbeque pits, food, chairs, and lots of fun jumps in yards for children.

Youngsville Deb Miss & Youngsville Junior Miss

Every person that I spoke to around Youngsville City Hall were so filled with joy. There was music blaring from both sides of the street, people dancing everywhere, and smiles a mile wide on the faces of the adults.

The City of Youngsville ended up issuing 120 permits that included 80 floats along with dancing groups, cars, and other vehicles. When speaking with Youngsville Councilman Matt Romero, he told our station that he suspects they would have given 150 permits had they not set the deadline at 4 p.m. on Monday, February, 21. Romero adds it's a good problem to have when so many people want to participate in the fun.

Keep reading to find a picture gallery below.

Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade Crowd

It was easy to see that more than a hundred thousand people or more came out to watch the parade. Youngsville Chief of Police Rickey Boudreaux says there were between 120,000 and 150,000 people. Included in float riders in Youngsville were some of the NCAA Collegiate softball teams who were taking part in the Mardi Gras Mambo Softball Tournament that was being held at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

Youngsville Throws

You can see in the picture right above this that I was able to catch plenty of different throws at the parade. I ended up with a big bag of throws! I have a picture review of some of the many people who were in the parade.