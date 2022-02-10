Mardi Gras Barricade Schedule for Lafayette 2022

Lafayette Consolidated Government has released the Mardi Gras barricade schedule for 2022.

According to KATC, LGC "will begin going up Thursday, February 17 beginning at 8:00 a.m."

Obviously, this will create some traffic issues as LGC's trucks travel the Lafayette parade route unloading the barricades, so motorists are advised to plan alternate routes where possible.

If an alternate route isn't possible, LGC asks that you give yourself some extra time to allow for the slowdowns, and are also asking motorists to "exercise additional caution and patience while crews are on the roadways."

The City of Lafayette barricade placement and parade scheduled for February 17-19 is as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 17, 8 a.m. – Public Works crews will begin placing barricades at the start of the parade route (Downtown area), starting at the intersection of Jefferson and Simcoe Streets, then along the parade route to the intersection of Johnston and Vermilion Streets.

Friday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m. – Public Works crews will resume placing barricades from the intersection of Johnston and Vermilion Streets along the parade route to the intersection of Johnston Street and North College Road, near the Albertson’s shopping center, then along North College Road to Cajun Field at Gate 1 at Reinhardt Drive, headed towards Congress Street. Barricades will be placed to allow for “turning lanes” and major cross-overs along Johnston Street and North College Road.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m. - The Krewe of Carnival en Rio Parade is scheduled beginning at the intersection of Jefferson and Simcoe Streets, then along the parade route before turning into Cajun Field at Gate 1. Public Works crews will immediately follow the last float, moving barricades to the sides of the roads and cleaning up litter and debris along the entire parade route.

The Lafayette Police Dept. reminds you that streets along the parade route will close one hour before the start of each parade and will remain closed until the parade is over and travel is safe.

For Mardi Gras day, streets along the parade route will stay closed once the final parade has finished and roads are safe to travel.