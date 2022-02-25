Mayor of Youngsville Ken Ritter and Youngsville Chief of Police Rickey Boudreaux will have their hands full before, during and after the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The Youngsville Chief of Police, Rickey Boudreaux, reminds people that there will be several road closures on the morning of the parade to ensure maximum safety for the high volume of pedestrians attending the event. The announced closures will begin at 9:30 am on the morning of the parade at the following locations:

Hwy. 92/Verot School Rd.

Savoy Rd/Decon Rd.

Chemin Metairie/Guillott Rd.

Hwy. 89/Fortune Rd.

Bonin Rd./Fortune Rd.

Chemin Metairie/Fortune Rd.

The parade will have nearly 150 floats that will take several hours from start to finish. Crowds are expected to be massive. People have already roped off public areas, which has some paradegoers not too happy.

Mayor Ken Ritter Took to Social Media to Remind Paradegoers to, "Act like you've been somewhere before".

Mayor Ritter Salutes His Mardi Gras Team