2023 Spring Mercredi Show Lineup at Pelican Park in Carencro Released

The Mercredi Show, which is a free concert series at Pelican Park in Carencro, will once again return to action this spring 2023.

The organizers of the event have announced the schedule and as always it is quite a nice mix of Cajun, Zydeco, Country, and Swamp Pop music.

April 5 - Tommy G & Stormy Weather

April 12 - The Nik-L-Beer Band

April 19 - Poisson Rouge

April 26 - Michael Scott Boudreaux

May 3 - Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogies

May 10 - Gregg Martinez and the Delta Kings

May 17 - High Performance

So get your dancing shoes ready and head out to Pelican Park this spring for a grand time. The shows run from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm each night.

Food and beer will be available for purchase at each show. You are asked to leave your ice chests at home, but do bring lawn chairs and get ready to listen to some great local music on the hill.

The Mercredi Show series is presented by the Parks and Recreation Commission of Carencro.